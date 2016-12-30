Fri Dec 30 11:44:13 SAST 2016

Top 10 contenders for song of the year 2016-12-30 11:04:57.0 | Limakatso Khalianyane | With only a few days before 2016 is wrapped up, many are wondering which song will emerge the most popular for the year.

The 2016 song of the year is highly contested with several musicians having released super hot tracks and albums in time for summer.

Here are some of the songs with the potential to usher us into the new year.

1. Babes Wodumo's Wololo still gets people to lose themselves on the dance floor.

2. King Monada's Ska Bhora Moreki has taken Mzansi by storm. The song is not only a banger but its lyrics get people talking.

3. Nasty C's Hell Naw is another banger to look out for.

4. Riky Rick's Sidlukotini will have people bragging about their grooming while they jam to the song.

5. Durban's Finest's Umsindo, like most jams made in Durban, gets people sweating on the dance floor.

6. Musa's Mthande is the current favourite on the Afro-soul front.

7. Black Motion's Imali is another ditty that has the potential of being danced to as people cross over to 2017.

8. Dr Malinga's Akulaleki will have music lovers splashing money day and night claiming they can't sleep when their wallets are loaded.

9. Amanda Black's Amazulu is another hit song that took 2016 by storm.

10. Vusi Nova's Ndikuthandile is among the best produced this year.