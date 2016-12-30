Fri Dec 30 11:44:09 SAST 2016

Another year of (unlikely) romances and hook-ups 2016-12-30 11:01:56.0 | Batlile Phaladi | While some celebs were dumped, others got hooked.

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones

TV personality Minnie ended 2016 on a romantic note when she announced her engagement on Instagram.

Natasha Thahane and rapper A-Reece

The young couple have been trending on Instagram for a while now although the rapper said he wanted to keep their relationship hush hush.

Baleka Mbete and Nape Khomo

You would think people give up on love when they hit the pension age. Not so Mbete, 67. She waited 10 years to tie the knot with Ben10 businessman Nape Khomo, 57.

DJ Zinhle and Brendon Naidoo

After the DJ's much-publicised break-up with rapper AKA, she finally found a bae.

Amanda du Pont and Shawn Rodriques

Amanda has finally found the love of her life - she reminds us of this every day on Instagram.

Nathi Nhleko and Nomcebo Mthembu

The police minister really has a colourful love-life. He is tangled up with the Indoni founder after ending his marriage to Nothando Nkomo in 2014.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

Babes melted the hearts of South Africans with her hit Wololo this year. While gents were lusting after the sexy dancer and singer, the news that she is dating Mampintsha, of Big Nuz fame, surfaced.

Liesl Laurie and ProVerb

After his messy divorce, in which he accused his wife of cheating with a businessman, the rapper has now been linked to the former Miss SA.

Katlego Mphela and Pulane Lenkoe

The footballer finally popped the question to babe Lenkoe, formally a girlfriend of disgraced Orlando Pirates player Thando "Bibo" Ntshumayelo.