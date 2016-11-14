I spoke for Joe because he could not‚ Cynthia Shange Veteran actress Cynthia Shange said that she was tired of seeing actors exploited by the entertainment industry and so she decided to finally break her silence and speak out at Joe Mafela’s memorial.

'I’ve been on Muvhango for 18 years and have never been permanent' - Cynthia Shange Veteran actress Cynthia Shange took to the podium at Joe Mafela’s memorial to pay tribute to a man who she has known for 43 years.