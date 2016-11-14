Sfiso Ncwane’s widow‚ Ayanda has shared telling details about her sour relationship with the gospel star’s mother.
Veteran actress Cynthia Shange said that she was tired of seeing actors exploited by the entertainment industry and so she decided to finally break her silence and speak out at Joe Mafela’s memorial.
Veteran actress Cynthia Shange took to the podium at Joe Mafela’s memorial to pay tribute to a man who she has known for 43 years.
Her head is bowed and her hands nervously clinching to the buttons of her nurse uniform as she emerges from the house where she rents a room.
Controversial hip-hop star Riky Rick has refused to apologise to the SABC for attacking Metro FM at the station's awards ceremony in Durban last month and instead called it a "f***ing radio station".
Former Metro FM DJ Sibusiso Leope is set to complete his comeback to the big league with the launch of his own online radio station next month.
Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will be honoured by the Maloti-a-Phofung municipality in Free State for their role in "ending drought and the water crisis" in the area.
